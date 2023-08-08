Kerry Carpenter, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Twins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .271 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

Carpenter enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .500 with one homer.

Carpenter has recorded a hit in 39 of 69 games this year (56.5%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.1%).

He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (21 of 69), with two or more RBI 11 times (15.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 22 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .353 AVG .186 .405 OBP .262 .526 SLG .425 11 XBH 11 4 HR 8 15 RBI 22 24/9 K/BB 33/9 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings