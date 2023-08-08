Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (hitting .471 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 107 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .272 with 53 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 68 of 106 games this year (64.2%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (25.5%).
- He has homered in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 106), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.0% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (15.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 48 of 106 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|48
|.571
|AVG
|.272
|.640
|OBP
|.351
|.905
|SLG
|.511
|5
|XBH
|22
|1
|HR
|10
|3
|RBI
|29
|2/4
|K/BB
|45/18
|1
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.42 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.60 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.60, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
