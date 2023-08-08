Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Ian Happ (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 97 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 97th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 61.8% of his 110 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.1% of his games this year, Happ has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|52
|.233
|AVG
|.262
|.352
|OBP
|.397
|.398
|SLG
|.433
|19
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|20
|62/38
|K/BB
|50/40
|4
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.42 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Carrasco (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 17th start of the season. He has a 6.60 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.60, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .299 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.