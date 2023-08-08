The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .224 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks.

Andrus is batting .500 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Andrus has had a hit in 39 of 75 games this season (52.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (17.3%).

He has homered in 4.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

Andrus has an RBI in 14 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24.0% of his games this season (18 of 75), with two or more runs six times (8.0%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 41 .259 AVG .197 .333 OBP .263 .324 SLG .314 5 XBH 11 1 HR 2 11 RBI 14 22/11 K/BB 25/10 4 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings