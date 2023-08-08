Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .219 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .275.
- Jimenez has had a hit in 58 of 78 games this year (74.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (24.4%).
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (13 of 78), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.3% of his games this season, Jimenez has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 32 times this season (41.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.304
|AVG
|.247
|.338
|OBP
|.296
|.446
|SLG
|.460
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|24
|32/8
|K/BB
|36/11
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt (7-6 with a 4.35 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.