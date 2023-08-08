Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dansby Swanson -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on August 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .262.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 62 of 99 games this season (62.6%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (27.3%).
- In 15 games this year, he has homered (15.2%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Swanson has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (36 of 99), with two or more RBI 13 times (13.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 99 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.285
|AVG
|.236
|.350
|OBP
|.340
|.500
|SLG
|.401
|22
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|7
|35
|RBI
|20
|50/19
|K/BB
|57/27
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.42 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Carrasco (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 17th start of the season. He has a 6.60 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.60, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .299 batting average against him.
