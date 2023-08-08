Cubs vs. Mets Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 8
Pete Alonso leads the New York Mets (51-61) into a contest versus the Chicago Cubs (58-55), a game after homering twice in an 11-2 victory over the Cubs, at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (6-6) to the mound, while Carlos Carrasco (3-6) will take the ball for the Mets.
Cubs vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (6-6, 5.36 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (3-6, 6.60 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon
- Taillon (6-6) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.36, a 2.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.404 in 19 games this season.
- He has three quality starts in 19 chances this season.
- Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Carrasco
- Carrasco (3-6 with a 6.60 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old has put together a 6.60 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings over 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .299 to his opponents.
- Carrasco has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Carrasco has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season heading into this outing.
- In one of his 16 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Carlos Carrasco vs. Cubs
- He will match up with a Cubs offense that ranks eighth in the league with 987 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .419 (11th in the league) with 135 total home runs (13th in MLB action).
- Carrasco has a 1.35 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP against the Cubs this season in 6 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .200 batting average over one appearance.
