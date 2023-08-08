Player props are listed for Nico Hoerner and Francisco Lindor, among others, when the Chicago Cubs visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Taillon Stats

The Cubs' Jameson Taillon (6-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Taillon has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Aug. 3 5.0 7 2 2 5 2 at Cardinals Jul. 29 6.0 2 1 1 4 4 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 5.2 7 1 1 6 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 5.2 7 3 3 4 1 at Yankees Jul. 7 8.0 1 0 0 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jameson Taillon's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 30 walks and 58 RBI (122 total hits). He's also stolen 25 bases.

He's slashed .277/.333/.397 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 27 walks and 55 RBI (103 total hits). He has swiped 17 bases.

He has a .332/.383/.552 slash line on the year.

Bellinger takes a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and nine RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 7 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 103 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 49 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .246/.333/.473 so far this season.

Lindor hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 7 3-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 at Royals Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has collected 87 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.317/.521 so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 7 3-for-4 2 2 6 9 0 at Orioles Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Aug. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.