Cubs vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (58-55) and the New York Mets (51-61) matching up at Citi Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 8.
The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (6-6) against the Mets and Carlos Carrasco (3-6).
Cubs vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Mets 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 31, or 58.5%, of those games.
- Chicago is 16-9 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 576 total runs this season.
- The Cubs have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 3
|Reds
|W 5-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Luke Weaver
|August 4
|Braves
|L 8-0
|Kyle Hendricks vs Max Fried
|August 5
|Braves
|W 8-6
|Javier Assad vs Bryce Elder
|August 6
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Justin Steele vs Charlie Morton
|August 7
|@ Mets
|L 11-2
|Drew Smyly vs Kodai Senga
|August 8
|@ Mets
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 9
|@ Mets
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs David Peterson
|August 11
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs José Berríos
|August 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Justin Steele vs Chris Bassitt
|August 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 15
|White Sox
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Touki Toussaint
