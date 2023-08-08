Cody Bellinger -- hitting .432 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on August 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two RBI) against the Mets.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .332.

Bellinger enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .625.

In 76.8% of his 82 games this season, Bellinger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 43.9% of his games this year, Bellinger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 58.5% of his games this year (48 of 82), with two or more runs 15 times (18.3%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 37 .335 AVG .329 .386 OBP .380 .576 SLG .521 23 XBH 12 9 HR 7 33 RBI 22 28/14 K/BB 24/13 11 SB 6

Mets Pitching Rankings