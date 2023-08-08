The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.344 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .247.

Ibanez has gotten a hit in 42 of 75 games this year (56.0%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (18.7%).

He has homered in seven games this season (9.3%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has driven in a run in 17 games this year (22.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (33.3%), including four games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 34 .252 AVG .241 .274 OBP .286 .420 SLG .402 13 XBH 12 4 HR 3 9 RBI 12 29/4 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0

