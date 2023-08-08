The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .647 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Yankees.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .253.

Vaughn enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .412 with two homers.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 74 of 104 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has hit a home run in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has an RBI in 40 of 104 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .262 AVG .245 .338 OBP .303 .497 SLG .389 21 XBH 20 11 HR 4 31 RBI 30 32/15 K/BB 56/14 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings