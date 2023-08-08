Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .342.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 34th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 131st in slugging.
- Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 76 games this year (of 101 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 101 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in 25 games this season (24.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|55
|.292
|AVG
|.263
|.363
|OBP
|.325
|.368
|SLG
|.348
|13
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|21
|32/19
|K/BB
|32/19
|6
|SB
|5
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.35 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
