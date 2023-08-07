Monday's contest between the New York Yankees (58-54) and the Chicago White Sox (45-68) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Yankees securing the victory. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 7.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (10-2) for the Yankees and Dylan Cease (4-5) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (33.8%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 5-13 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (464 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.62 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

