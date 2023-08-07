The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks while hitting .244.

Anderson has had a hit in 52 of 87 games this year (59.8%), including multiple hits 25 times (28.7%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in 18 games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 32.2% of his games this season (28 of 87), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 49 .221 AVG .260 .250 OBP .309 .275 SLG .304 5 XBH 9 1 HR 0 9 RBI 10 32/6 K/BB 47/14 2 SB 9

