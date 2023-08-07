Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (59-54) and Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (49-62) will clash in the series opener on Monday, August 7 at Comerica Park. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +145 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (6-6, 4.01 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (2-9, 6.37 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 74 times and won 45, or 60.8%, of those games.

The Twins have a 12-8 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 35, or 39.3%, of the 89 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 18-19 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Tigers had a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Riley Greene 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+220) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.