Spencer Torkelson -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 94 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .399. All three of those stats lead Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson has had a hit in 65 of 109 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits 25 times (22.9%).

He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (13 of 109), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has driven in a run in 41 games this year (37.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 44 times this season (40.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .218 AVG .235 .316 OBP .297 .350 SLG .442 17 XBH 23 4 HR 11 22 RBI 37 56/26 K/BB 56/20 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings