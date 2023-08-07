Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Torkelson -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 94 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .399. All three of those stats lead Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson has had a hit in 65 of 109 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits 25 times (22.9%).
- He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (13 of 109), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in 41 games this year (37.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 44 times this season (40.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.218
|AVG
|.235
|.316
|OBP
|.297
|.350
|SLG
|.442
|17
|XBH
|23
|4
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|37
|56/26
|K/BB
|56/20
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Twins will send Lopez (6-6) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 35th, 1.121 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
