The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is batting .172 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 38 walks.
  • Maton has picked up a hit in 33 of 86 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (8.1%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maton has had an RBI in 19 games this season (22.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 26 times this year (30.2%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 42
.143 AVG .198
.285 OBP .302
.196 SLG .388
4 XBH 11
1 HR 6
10 RBI 19
32/21 K/BB 34/17
0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lopez (6-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 35th, 1.121 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth.
