The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (hitting .273 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and four RBI), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .279.

Madrigal has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 57 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.8% of them.

He has hit a home run in one of 57 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 24.6% of his games this year, Madrigal has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season (20 of 57), with two or more runs five times (8.8%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 24 .280 AVG .278 .347 OBP .333 .364 SLG .361 6 XBH 6 1 HR 0 8 RBI 11 10/5 K/BB 7/4 4 SB 2

