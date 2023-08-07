Luis Robert -- 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.558) and total hits (113) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Robert enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .278 with one homer.

Robert has had a hit in 75 of 109 games this season (68.8%), including multiple hits 29 times (26.6%).

He has gone deep in 25.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 37.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 54 of 109 games this year, and more than once 16 times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 57 .267 AVG .272 .324 OBP .324 .594 SLG .530 31 XBH 29 15 HR 15 29 RBI 33 53/11 K/BB 81/12 2 SB 12

Yankees Pitching Rankings