The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter (.382 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Rays.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .265 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this year (38 of 68), with at least two hits 17 times (25.0%).

He has homered in 11 games this year (16.2%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Carpenter has had an RBI in 21 games this season (30.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .345 AVG .186 .393 OBP .262 .522 SLG .425 11 XBH 11 4 HR 8 15 RBI 22 24/9 K/BB 33/9 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings