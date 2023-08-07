The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.585 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 226 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Chicago in total hits (107) this season while batting .275 with 53 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (68 of 105), with multiple hits 27 times (25.7%).

Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (16.2%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (15.2%).

In 45.7% of his games this season (48 of 105), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .245 AVG .272 .333 OBP .351 .452 SLG .511 26 XBH 22 6 HR 10 24 RBI 29 43/18 K/BB 45/18 1 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings