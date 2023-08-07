The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ and his .657 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .247 with 78 walks and 57 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 93rd in slugging.

In 61.5% of his games this season (67 of 109), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (22.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (10.1%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Happ has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this season (32 of 109), with more than one RBI 16 times (14.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 37.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 51 .233 AVG .262 .352 OBP .399 .398 SLG .437 19 XBH 19 7 HR 6 33 RBI 20 62/38 K/BB 50/40 4 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings