Gavin Sheets -- with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .218 with five doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

In 47.5% of his games this year (38 of 80), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (7.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Sheets has had an RBI in 17 games this year (21.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 17 of 80 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .183 AVG .248 .264 OBP .315 .280 SLG .425 3 XBH 10 3 HR 5 13 RBI 15 23/11 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings