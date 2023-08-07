Gavin Sheets -- with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is batting .218 with five doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 47.5% of his games this year (38 of 80), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (7.5%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Sheets has had an RBI in 17 games this year (21.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored a run in 17 of 80 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 42
.183 AVG .248
.264 OBP .315
.280 SLG .425
3 XBH 10
3 HR 5
13 RBI 15
23/11 K/BB 20/10
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Yankees are sending Cole (10-2) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks first, 1.040 WHIP ranks third, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
