On Monday, Eloy Jimenez (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .276 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 57 of 77 games this year (74.0%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (24.7%).

He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has driven in a run in 33 games this year (42.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (41.6%), including one multi-run game.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .306 AVG .247 .340 OBP .296 .451 SLG .460 11 XBH 16 5 HR 8 24 RBI 24 31/8 K/BB 36/11 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings