Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Mets on August 7, 2023
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Francisco Lindor, Nico Hoerner and others are available in the New York Mets-Chicago Cubs matchup at Citi Field on Monday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 120 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 30 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He's slashing .275/.331/.396 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 2
|1-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 1
|3-for-6
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 100 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 27 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashing .326/.378/.547 so far this year.
- Bellinger takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .389 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 6
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 5
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has collected 100 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .241/.328/.470 on the year.
- Lindor will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Aug. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Alonso Stats
- Pete Alonso has 84 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 39 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .220/.312/.503 on the year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
