Monday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (58-54) versus the New York Mets (50-61) at Citi Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 7.

The Mets will give the ball to Kodai Senga (7-6, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Drew Smyly (8-7, 4.95 ERA).

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have come away with 23 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 20-25 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 5 in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (574 total runs).

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.18) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule