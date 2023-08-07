The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.476 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .326 with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 27 walks.

Bellinger is batting .471 during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Bellinger has had a hit in 62 of 81 games this year (76.5%), including multiple hits 28 times (34.6%).

He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (18.5%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 43.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 48 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 36 .335 AVG .314 .386 OBP .368 .576 SLG .511 23 XBH 12 9 HR 7 33 RBI 20 28/14 K/BB 24/13 11 SB 6

