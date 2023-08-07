After hitting .286 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .270 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 23 walks.

Morel has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this year (45 of 69), with more than one hit 16 times (23.2%).

He has hit a home run in 24.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 46.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 53.6% of his games this season (37 of 69), with two or more runs eight times (11.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .265 AVG .275 .313 OBP .356 .508 SLG .550 15 XBH 15 8 HR 9 32 RBI 21 51/10 K/BB 40/13 3 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings