Andrew Vaughn -- batting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .250 with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Vaughn is batting .294 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 73 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has homered in 14 games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Vaughn has an RBI in 39 of 103 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 54 .256 AVG .245 .333 OBP .303 .478 SLG .389 20 XBH 20 10 HR 4 29 RBI 30 32/15 K/BB 56/14 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings