Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Guardians.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .345 this season while batting .278 with 38 walks and 51 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 130th in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi has recorded a hit in 76 of 100 games this season (76.0%), including 28 multi-hit games (28.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 100 games played this season, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 41.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|55
|.298
|AVG
|.263
|.370
|OBP
|.325
|.375
|SLG
|.348
|13
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|21
|31/19
|K/BB
|32/19
|6
|SB
|5
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.64), third in WHIP (1.040), and 16th in K/9 (9.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.