On Monday, Akil Baddoo (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Rays.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has 10 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks while batting .218.

In 47.1% of his 68 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.8%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Baddoo has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this year (15 of 68), with more than one RBI four times (5.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 23 of 68 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .223 AVG .213 .279 OBP .348 .359 SLG .362 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 8 RBI 16 26/8 K/BB 26/20 2 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings