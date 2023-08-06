On Sunday, Zack Short (.478 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 179 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is hitting .229 with eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Short has recorded a hit in 27 of 64 games this year (42.2%), including seven multi-hit games (10.9%).

He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Short has had an RBI in 14 games this season (21.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 11 of 64 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 25 .245 AVG .206 .301 OBP .296 .404 SLG .333 7 XBH 6 4 HR 1 17 RBI 9 25/8 K/BB 18/8 2 SB 1

