On Sunday, Zack Short (.478 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 179 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short is hitting .229 with eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • Short has recorded a hit in 27 of 64 games this year (42.2%), including seven multi-hit games (10.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Short has had an RBI in 14 games this season (21.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 11 of 64 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 25
.245 AVG .206
.301 OBP .296
.404 SLG .333
7 XBH 6
4 HR 1
17 RBI 9
25/8 K/BB 18/8
2 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.77 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, one per game).
  • Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up a 3.15 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .205 to his opponents.
