Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, 134 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.305) this season, fueled by 73 hits.
- In 58.4% of his 101 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in seven games this season (6.9%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has had an RBI in 18 games this year (17.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.0%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|51
|.240
|AVG
|.224
|.318
|OBP
|.292
|.370
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|34/17
|K/BB
|39/15
|6
|SB
|6
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 118 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Glasnow (5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.15, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
