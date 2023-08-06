The Cleveland Guardians (54-57) and Chicago White Sox (44-68) meet on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET at Progressive Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Guardians will give the nod to Xzavion Curry (3-1) against the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-4).

White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Curry - CLE (3-1, 2.90 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-4, 3.07 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

Scholtens makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 29-year-old has a 3.07 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings during 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.

Scholtens has one quality start this year.

Scholtens will try to secure his third matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 2.6 innings per appearance.

He has had nine appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Jesse Scholtens vs. Guardians

He will take the hill against a Guardians offense that is batting .250 as a unit (16th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .381 (27th in the league) with 83 total home runs (30th in MLB play).

In six innings over two appearances against the Guardians this season, Scholtens has a 1.5 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .158.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

The Guardians' Curry (3-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Houston Astros while allowing two hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 2.90, a 2.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.186.

Xzavion Curry vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.387) and 124 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 7-for-28 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI in 7 1/3 innings this season.

