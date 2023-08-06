On Sunday, August 6 at 12:05 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (54-57) host the Chicago White Sox (44-68) at Progressive Field. Xzavion Curry will get the ball for the Guardians, while Jesse Scholtens will take the mound for the White Sox.

The Guardians are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+120). A 9-run over/under has been listed for the game.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Curry - CLE (3-1, 2.90 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-4, 3.07 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 57 games this season and won 33 (57.9%) of those contests.

The Guardians have gone 19-10 (winning 65.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 24, or 32.9%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a mark of 9-25 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

