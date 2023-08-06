When the Tampa Bay Rays (67-46) take on the Detroit Tigers (49-61) at Comerica Park on Sunday, August 6 at 1:40 PM ET, Wander Franco will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +165 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (5-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (3-3, 4.34 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 90 times this season and won 59, or 65.6%, of those games.

The Rays have a 20-6 record (winning 76.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 4-2 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have come away with 35 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 10 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+290) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Zack Short 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+280) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250) Riley Greene 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

