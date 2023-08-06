Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Zack Short and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 101 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .367 this season.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.

Detroit has scored 428 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.

The Tigers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Detroit has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.261 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Matt Manning (3-3) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Manning has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Marlins L 8-6 Away Tarik Skubal Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Away Matt Manning Johan Oviedo 8/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Osvaldo Bido 8/4/2023 Rays L 8-0 Home Reese Olson Zack Littell 8/5/2023 Rays W 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Rays - Home Matt Manning Tyler Glasnow 8/7/2023 Twins - Home Joey Wentz Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Twins - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins - Home Tarik Skubal Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox - Away Matt Manning -

