Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +165. The matchup's total is listed at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -200 +165 8 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The past 10 Tigers contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in 35, or 39.8%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has won 10 of its 21 games, or 47.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 56 of its 110 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-31 26-30 20-27 29-33 40-42 9-18

