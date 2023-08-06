Sunday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (67-46) against the Detroit Tigers (49-61) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on August 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (5-3) to the mound, while Matt Manning (3-3) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-6.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.

The Tigers have been victorious in 35, or 39.8%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 10-11 when favored by +165 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (428 total runs).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Tigers Schedule