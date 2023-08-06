Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.189 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.394) and total hits (92) this season.
- Torkelson has gotten a hit in 64 of 108 games this season (59.3%), including 24 multi-hit games (22.2%).
- He has homered in 13 games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Torkelson has driven home a run in 41 games this season (38.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 39.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|55
|.211
|AVG
|.235
|.308
|OBP
|.297
|.340
|SLG
|.442
|16
|XBH
|23
|4
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|37
|55/25
|K/BB
|56/20
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Glasnow (5-3) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.15, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.
