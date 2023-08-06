Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Erasmo Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Erasmo Ramírez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Rays Player Props
|Tigers vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Rays
|Tigers vs Rays Odds
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .172 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 37 walks.
- In 33 of 85 games this season (38.8%) Maton has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (8.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least one run 26 times this year (30.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.143
|AVG
|.198
|.279
|OBP
|.302
|.196
|SLG
|.388
|4
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|6
|10
|RBI
|19
|32/20
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Rays surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, one per game).
- Ramirez starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 33-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief 25 times this season.
- In 25 appearances this season, he has a 5.34 ERA and 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .326 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.