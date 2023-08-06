Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Xzavion Curry) at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Guardians.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 112 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .557, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 74 of 108 games this year (68.5%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (26.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 25.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40 games this year (37.0%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 53 of 108 games this season, and more than once 16 times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|56
|.267
|AVG
|.272
|.324
|OBP
|.325
|.594
|SLG
|.526
|31
|XBH
|28
|15
|HR
|15
|29
|RBI
|32
|53/11
|K/BB
|80/12
|2
|SB
|12
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, one per game).
- Curry (3-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering two hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
