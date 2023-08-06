Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rays.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .257 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- In 55.2% of his 67 games this season, Carpenter has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.9%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 20 games this season (29.9%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 29.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.330
|AVG
|.186
|.381
|OBP
|.262
|.486
|SLG
|.425
|10
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|13
|RBI
|22
|24/9
|K/BB
|33/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 118 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Glasnow (5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.15, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
