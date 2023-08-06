The Indiana Fever (7-20), on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Atlanta Dream (14-13).

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Dream matchup in this article.

Fever vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSO

Location: College Park, Georgia

Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Dream have compiled a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The Fever are 13-12-0 ATS this season.

Atlanta has been favored by 7.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Indiana has covered the spread six times this season (6-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

The Dream and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 26 times this season.

A total of 12 Fever games this year have hit the over.

