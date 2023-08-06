Eric Haase is available when the Detroit Tigers battle Erasmo Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 2 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-4.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rays Starter: Erasmo Ramírez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .194.
  • Haase has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.8%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Haase has driven home a run in 14 games this season (17.9%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 17 games this season (21.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 41
.233 AVG .159
.268 OBP .207
.345 SLG .205
7 XBH 5
3 HR 0
17 RBI 6
36/6 K/BB 37/8
1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 118 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Ramirez will start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • The 33-year-old righty has 25 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • In 25 games this season, he has compiled a 5.34 ERA and averages 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .326 against him.
