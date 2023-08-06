Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 6
The Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46) will look to Mookie Betts, who is on a 12-game hit streak, when they play the San Diego Padres (55-56) and Ha-Seong Kim, who has hit in 11 games in a row. It starts at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday, at PETCO Park.
The Dodgers will look to Lance Lynn (7-9) versus the Padres and Rich Hill (7-10).
Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (7-9, 6.32 ERA) vs Hill - SD (7-10, 4.84 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn
- The Dodgers will send Lynn (7-9) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- The 36-year-old has pitched to a 6.32 ERA this season with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across 22 games.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Lynn has 19 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill
- Hill makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- while pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates -- the lefty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Over 22 games this season, the 43-year-old has amassed a 4.84 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .272 to opposing batters.
- Hill is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the year.
- Hill has put together 18 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 56th, 1.479 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 47th.
