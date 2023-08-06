Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andy Ibanez -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Rays Player Props
|Tigers vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Rays Prediction
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .243 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- In 55.4% of his games this year (41 of 74), Ibanez has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.5%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Ibanez has an RBI in 16 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (33.8%), including four games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|34
|.244
|AVG
|.241
|.267
|OBP
|.286
|.417
|SLG
|.402
|13
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|12
|27/4
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, one per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 3.15 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .205 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.