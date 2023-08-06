On Sunday, Akil Baddoo (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 130 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo has nine doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .215.
  • In 31 of 67 games this season (46.3%) Baddoo has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (14.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Baddoo has driven home a run in 15 games this season (22.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 22 of 67 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 33
.218 AVG .213
.269 OBP .348
.347 SLG .362
7 XBH 8
3 HR 3
8 RBI 16
26/7 K/BB 26/20
2 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.77 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, one per game).
  • Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the righty went seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 3.15 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .205 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.