Sweden vs. United States: Women’s World Cup Round of 16 Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 6
The United States and Sweden square off at 5:00 AM ET on August 6, in the Round of 16 of the World Cup. To get here, the United States finished second in Group E and Sweden was the runner-up in Group G.
The odds of the United States advancing to the World Cup quarterfinals are +123. The odds for Sweden are +243. An over/under of 2.5 goals (with the over at +123 and the under at -164) has been set for this match.
Bet on the result of United States vs. Sweden at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
United States vs. Sweden Game Info
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 5:00 AM ET
- Location: Melbourne, Australia
- Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Total: 2.5
- United States Moneyline: +123
- Sweden Moneyline: +243
United States vs. Sweden World Cup Betting Insights
- These two teams score 4.3 goals per match between them, 1.8 more than this game's total.
- These teams concede a combined 0.6 goals per game, 1.9 fewer than this game's total.
- The United States has been a moneyline favorite three times this tournament, and has gone 1-2-0 in those games.
- The United States has played as a moneyline favorite of +123 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.
- This is the first time Sweden is an underdog this tournament.
- Sweden has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +243 odds on them winning this game.
United States World Cup Stats
Sweden World Cup Stats
- In three Women's World Cup matches for Sweden, Amanda Ilestedt has tallied three goals (third in Women's World Cup play).
- Jonna Andersson has not scored a goal but has compiled two assists for Sweden in Women's World Cup.
- In Women's World Cup action, Sofia Jakobsson has two assists (but zero goals).
- Fridolina Rolfo has scored two goals for Sweden in Women's World Cup.
Take your pick for United States vs. Sweden on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
United States vs. Sweden Recent Performance
- The United States went 10-0-3 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 32 goals and conceding eight. This year, its record is 8-2-0 versus fellow World Cup squads (21 goals scored, two conceded).
- The United States met Portugal in its last match and the sides finished with a draw, 0-0. The United States side took 16 shots, outshooting by 11.
- Sweden went 7-2-2 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +10. This year, its record is 4-2-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (+10 goal differential).
- Sweden clinched a 2-0 victory over Argentina on August 2 in its most recent match. Sweden outshot Argentina seven to four.
United States Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Alyssa Naeher
|35
|1
|Chicago Red Stars (United States)
|Ashley Sanchez
|24
|2
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Sofia Huerta
|30
|3
|OL Reign (United States)
|Naomi Girma
|23
|4
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Kelley O'Hara
|35
|5
|Gotham FC (United States)
|Lynn Williams
|30
|6
|-
|Alyssa Thompson
|18
|7
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Julie Ertz
|31
|8
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Savannah DeMelo
|25
|9
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Lindsey Horan
|29
|10
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Sophia Smith
|22
|11
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Alana Cook
|26
|12
|OL Reign (United States)
|Alex Morgan
|34
|13
|-
|Emily Sonnett
|29
|14
|OL Reign (United States)
|Megan Rapinoe
|38
|15
|OL Reign (United States)
|Rose Lavelle
|28
|16
|OL Reign (United States)
|Andi Sullivan
|27
|17
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Casey Murphy
|27
|18
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Crystal Dunn
|31
|19
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Trinity Rodman
|21
|20
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Aubrey Kingsbury
|31
|21
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Kristie Mewis
|32
|22
|Gotham FC (United States)
|Emily Fox
|25
|23
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Sweden Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Zecira Musovic
|27
|1
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Jonna Andersson
|30
|2
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Linda Sembrant
|36
|3
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Stina Lennartsson
|26
|4
|-
|Anna Sandberg
|20
|5
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Magdalena Eriksson
|29
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Madelen Janogy
|27
|7
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Lina Hurtig
|27
|8
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Kosovare Asllani
|34
|9
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Sofia Jakobsson
|33
|10
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Stina Blackstenius
|27
|11
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Jennifer Falk
|30
|12
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Amanda Ilestedt
|30
|13
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Nathalie Bjorn
|26
|14
|Everton FC (England)
|Rebecka Blomqvist
|26
|15
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Filippa Angeldal
|26
|16
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Caroline Seger
|38
|17
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Fridolina Rolfo
|29
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Johanna Kaneryd
|26
|19
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Hanna Bennison
|20
|20
|Everton FC (England)
|Tove Enblom
|28
|21
|KIF Orebro DFF (Sweden)
|Olivia Schough
|32
|22
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Elin Rubensson
|30
|23
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.